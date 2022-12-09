Master of Torque

Not Available

It is Tokyo, Japan in the year 2017, just three years before the city’s hosting of the Olympic Games. Throughout the city, the Shutoko metropolitan highway system is being dismantled and renovated, and new areas and facilities are being constructed, all at a feverish pace. Its headquarters located in Tokyo’s Gaien-mae district, the Hyuga Corporation is a massive firm that has succeeded in pioneering the practical use of artificial muscle fibers. The company is growing rapidly as it launches numerous products that supplement human physical functions. Dan Amo works in the General Affairs department of Hyuga Corp. while living with his aunt, Sanae. By day, he is a nondescript salaryman, but at night, he relishes the sense of fulfillment he gets from riding his motorcycle housed at Sanae’s Genesis Café in the nearby Aoyama district. His natural-born riding talent and instincts mean hopeful pursuers only ever see the back of his motorcycle, and has won him the nickname of “Zebra” among the riders of Route 246. However, Dan appears to be the target of a mysterious group of riders...who are in turn the target of motorcycle-riding freelance journalist, Makina Mikage. Then another rider appears on the scene in Kotaro Hyuga, the heir to the Hyuga Corp. presidency. The threads of an unescapable fate begin to draw these three young riders together...