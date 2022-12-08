MasterChef (ES)

Not Available

MasterChef is a television Dining seeking the best amateur chef in Spain. Only 15 chosen from among the 9,000 that were submitted, 4 compete for the title of MasterChef, a prize of € 100,000 in cash and the publication of a book of her recipes. There have been professionals of all kinds, from lawyers, architects, builders, plumbers, taxi drivers, housewives, engineers, executives, gardeners, construction workers or miners ... All of them are united by their passion for cooking. They are highly skilled amateur cooks but in all cases, with an incredible passion for cooking, although life has led them in another direction.