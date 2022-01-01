Masterchef (Gr)

Not Available

MasterChef Greece is a Greek competitive cooking game show. based on the original British MasterChef. The show began airing on 3 October 2010 on Mega Channel and aired two seasons until 2013. From 2017, the show is airing on Star Channel. Until now have been aired five seasons, with the sixth season is current airing on Star Channel. The first and second season of the show aired on Mega Channel from 2010 to 2013, with presenters Eugenia Manolidou and Mary Synatsaki respectively. In March 2017, Star Channel acquired the rights to the show by restoring MasterChef after four years. The third season premiered on 4 May 2017. Two more seasons of episodes followed in 2018 and 2019. The show was renewed for a sixth season premiered on 27 January 2020 on the same channel.