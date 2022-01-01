Not Available

MasterChef is an Indonesian competitive cooking reality show, open to amateur and home chefs based on the original British MasterChef. It is produced by FremantleMedia and screens on RCTI. The first episode aired on 1 May 2011, and the season one finale was broadcast on 21 August 2011. The first winner of MasterChef Indonesia was Lucky Andreono, a 28 year old Furniture Entrepreneur. The second season of MasterChef Indonesia premiered on 8 July 2012. The second season aired through the week at 5.00 pm, half an hour later than the original timeslot of the first season. The winner of the 2012 series of MasterChef was Desi Trisnawati, a 39 year old Hotel Director. The third season of MasterChef Indonesia premiered on 5 May 2013.