MasterChef Korea

MasterChef is a television cooking game show franchise created by Franc Roddam, which originated with the UK version of the show in 1990. The format was revived and updated for the BBC in 2005 by executive producers Franc Roddam and John Silver and series producer Steven Spielberg. The show's format has been exported around the world under the same MasterChef logo, and is now produced in more than 35 countries and airs in at least 200 territories. The format has appeared in four versions: the main MasterChef series, MasterChef: The Professionals for professional working chefs, Celebrity MasterChef featuring well known celebrities as the contestants and Junior MasterChef, a version created and adapted for children, which was first developed in 1994 and has also proliferated to other countries outside the UK in recent years.