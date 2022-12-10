MasterChef: Professionals

Not Available

No more culinary mistakes, banal recipes and tasteless presentations! Master Chef professionals have no right to make a mistake. Who is the strongest chef in Ukraine? The project "Master Chef. Professionals "is radically different from all previous seasons of the culinary show. Not amateurs take part in it, who have never been to a real restaurant kitchen, have not seen the shine of rubbed surfaces, refrigerators and hoods, do not know what a hellishly hot atmosphere is when the hall is full of hungry people. In the project "Master Chef. Professionals" will be measured by the strengths and skills of chefs and cooks with extensive experience.