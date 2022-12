Not Available

MasterChef: The Professionals will see 18 qualified chefs competing in the toughest cooking environment in Australia. In a stunning, purpose-built commercial kitchen in Melbourne, they’ll bake, blanche and broil their way towards a tasty trophy - an around-the-world trip working at globally-renowned restaurants and a cash prize. A fresh format promises an intensified viewing experience, but you’ll still get to enjoy some of your favourite guest chefs and challenges.