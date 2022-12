Not Available

MasterChef Vietnam (Vua đầu bếp) is a Vietnamese competitive cooking game show based on the original British version of MasterChef. Celebrity chef Luke Nguyen, Hoàng Khải and Phan Tôn Tịnh Hải serve as the show's hosts and judges. Airs VTV3. theTVdb doesn't provide this option but this series is in Tieng Viet (vietnamese)