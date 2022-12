Not Available

Mystery! is an anthology on PBS (out of the same stable as Masterpiece Theatre) which brings all kinds of British detective shows and mysteries to the US, although there are some American specials, as well. Some of the episodes are based on novels, while others are original stories. This is the home of Agatha Christie's Poirot (with David Suchet), the definitive Sherlock Holmes (with Jeremy Brett), Inspector Morse, and many more.