Masterpieces of the British Museum

The British Museum is home to some of the world's finest and broadest collections, ranging from prehistoric times to the present and from ancient and modern cultures around the globe. This illustrated introduction to the collections, attractively designed with striking photographs, offers a fascinating summary of up-to-date information about 250 of the Museum's highlights, including the most famous as well as a selection of lesser-known but equally intriguing pieces. From the Warren Cup to Dürer's Rhinoceros, the Lewis Chessmen to the Aztec turquoise serpent and the Gayer-Anderson Cat, the iconic objects of the British Museum are here presented in an exciting and accessible new way. Introduced by Neil MacGregor, Director of the British Museum, the huge range and scope of the collections provide a stunning overview of mankinds artistic production around the world.