“The Masters of Dance” also called at times “The Master of Dance” will debut at 9PM, EST on Sunday, 8 June 2008 on TLC. TLC known as “The Learning Channel” jumps into the Reality Dance Competition genre with their very own version that has a twist. The series is scheduled to have 6 30-minute episodes with the winners of the first 5 episodes competing on the 6th and final episode trying to win the grand prize of $50,000.00. The series will be hosted by Joey Lawrence who had previously competed on the ABC series “Dancing With The Stars”. The premise of this show is not to train or workout for any particular dance or routine but just be able to dance to any type or kind of music at a moment’s notice. The twist is the contestants will be dancing to one type of music and then with no notice the type of music that was playing abruptly stops and a new type begins. The basic principal is to see who can best change their style of dancing instantly without any problems. There will be a panel of 3 judges to critique each performance and they are: