Series is about a reluctant pornographic writer Rajaram a small-town bank clerk who aspires to be a litterateur, is inspired by the anonymous author of popular pulp fiction and sex stories in Hindi. His litterateur aspirations are supported by none except his wife Renu. He leaves his job to become a full-time writer, but cannot find a publisher for his book. One publisher agrees only if he would add sensational elements or masala to his dull tale. He gets successful however all credits are attributed to Mastram, not Rajaram. Mastram has been a vital part of adultery content in the 80s. Where youngsters don’t have the privilege as today where many websites are stuffed sexual conveyance on the internet and easily accessible with mobile & laptop. As most of the people have seen the 2014 feature film, which pretty famous for steamy scenes & songs like ACHKO – MACHKO sung by Honey Singh. Now will be interesting to see what maker of web series has something to offer different.