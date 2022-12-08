Matay Nitnashek

Not Available

Shira (Adi Ezroni), single thirty novel stuck in her life sick with a married man, and persistent searches after her father's identity and whereabouts. She meets with Yuval (Lior Ashkenazi) interrupted a successful blind date bud because tragic event. Here and throughout the series, poetry and Yuval try to reach one another, and to continue the magical moment full of promise had not been fulfilled. But the road is circuitous and fraught with obstacles. This is just the beginning of a story that rolls unexpected directions, and gathers way more romantic heroes.