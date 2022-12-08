Match Game Canada

Not Available

Hosted by Darrin Rose, Match Game features two competitors and a panel of six celebrities, leading to unlimited homegrown hilarity. The series will put some of Canada’s funniest people in the spotlight, as the competitors have to ‘match’ their answers to fill-in-the-blank questions to those of the panellists. Through three rounds of play, only one competitor is left to go up against three of their chosen celebrities, with each matching answer increasing their winnings. In the final round, competitors spin the Star Wheel and play against the celebrity the wheel lands on.