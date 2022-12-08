Match Made in Heaven

Not Available

The woman shouted for joy when she met him. Dashing and good looking, he was even 5 years younger than she. And he thought he made a great coup when he met her. Sexy and beautiful regardless of age, she even boasted economic power with a stable job. At the beginning, everything was that picture-perfect. But again as there always comes a close to every beginning. That once perfect woman turns into a just ordinary married woman and also, that young prince charming now seems like a bum eating the bread of idleness. One day..she wakes up and shouts out, “I also know how to get angry! And I’m not going for divorce!” It’s strange how their perilous marriage life is maintained even though they know that they are both having affairs.