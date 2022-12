Not Available

Hong Shi Ah wants to become a successful webtoon artist but is stumped for good material for her comics. When she stumbles upon the Boys Archery Club, she is mesmerized by all the good-looking boys who belong to the club. She decides to join the club as the team manager to find inspiration for her work, only to become entangled with two of its members, Joo Seung Joon and Yoo Ji Wan.