Material Queen

Lin Chu Man is a fashion model who does not care if a man is short, fat, ugly and old, as long as he is rich. So when she discovers that her pefect man is only a hired body double for the real billionaire “Mr. Norman,” and his true identity is a penniless music student in Paris named Cai Jia Hao, she immediately dumps him. As karma would have it, she loses her job to a younger model, her rich lover kicks her to the curb and she finds out Cai Jia Hao will be her new roommate. Lin and Cai’s unexpected living arrangement forces them to reconcile and to really get to know each other. As Lin becomes closer to Cai, her goal of nabbing the real estate tycoon Yan Kai Ming becomes less of a priority. She starts to question whether being rich is what she truly desires.