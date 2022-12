Not Available

Each episode starts with Mater enjoying a regular day in Radiator Springs, but then he gets called on a spy mission. A spy screen tells him that Grem and Acer are doing something bad, and that he must stop them, and a bunch of robotic arms suit Mater up, and then they send Mater back to Radiator Springs. There, Mater tries to defeat Grem and Acer, and he ends up by somehow getting Grem and Acer broken apart. After Mater finishes his mission, something funny happens at the end.