Math Wise

Welcome to the Math Wise guide at TV Tome. With the 1980s came new thrust at AIT, one of the instructional-television leaders. AIT began the decade with the Secondary Schools Education Television Project. Math Wise was the second half of that project: a mathematics-in-the-real-world series. Each program began with host Stephanie Edwards (a famed Los Angeles TV personality) presenting mathematics in real-life occupations. That sequence only lasted about two minutes. For the rest of the show, a (usually humorous) scene played itself out, showing secondary-school-age children putting mathematical concepts to good use for the problems they faced. Math Wise was divided into four concepts: measuring, comparing, locating/interpreting, and predicting. To cover these concepts, four locations were chosen: a farm, a marina, a small town, and a city. Frequently characters from each setting would cross over into the another setting, so as to reinforce the idea that all these mathem

