Matsuo Suzuki to 30-pun no Joyuu

Not Available

In commemoration of WOWOW's 30th anniversary, Suzuki Matsuo, the artistic director of Bunkamura Theatre Cocoon in Tokyo and the leader of Otona Keikaku, will write, direct, and perform in an original omnibus comedy drama. Each episode is 30 minutes long and is performed with a single actress. The four actresses who will be invited into the world of "laughter" created by Matsuo, who has created numerous works as a master of comedy, are Yo Yoshida, Mikako Tabe, Kumiko Aso, and Haru Kuroki.