Matt James' Eco Eden

In this gardening series with a radically green agenda, fresh face of contemporary gardening and 21st Century tree-hugger Matt James transforms ten gardens. In each episode Matt works on one garden in need of a helping hand, starting in the depths of winter and finishing in early summer. He visits other green heroes in search of inspiration and practical advice, gives tips on all aspects of eco-friendly gardening and exposes the truth about using chemicals. At the end of the programme Matt revisits the gardens to see just how well they're doing on the 'green meter'.