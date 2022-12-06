Not Available

Matt's Monsters is about a boy named Matt Average.[1] He, his dad, his neighbor Manson and a friendly orange monster named Dink run a company that hunts monsters. Even though Matt's father is taking the comrades into battle, his calm mannered mother is the true savior of the day. The orange monster, named Dink, speaks his own language, but he understands what Matt is saying and Matt understands what Dink is saying. Fortunately Matt continually translates what Dink is saying, since nobody else really knows what he is saying. Matt also has three tiny monsters he keeps as pets.