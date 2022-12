Not Available

Maury Povich, who continues to post record ratings on his hit syndicated talk show Maury, returned Sept. 13, 2004, for a seventh season of NBC Universal Domestic Television's daily one-hour series. As always, Povich will continue to explore the compelling issues that impact teens, their parents, and society as a whole. A veteran journalist, Povich is well known for his ability to get to the heart of any matter.