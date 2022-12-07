Mavra Mesanyxta

Not Available

The most cult and tough comedy of Mega Channel is here with Greek folk music and new stories about flower-girls, call girls, bouncers and card players. For Thraso and his company the heavy folk music continued only that the things have become more dangerous, more subversive and enough tougher. Thrasos, a peaceful man, that became in one evening godfather of night, accomplished to survive in the jungle of nightly Athens and to keep the balances in his family. For how long? The data have changed. Thrasos may not have anymore… dark midnight, he is however ready to play with the new rules?