The story follows the adventures of Max, a young lion heir to the throne of the Lion Kingdom who lost his parents when he was a baby by Shadow Master unclear who was behind getting the Lion Crystals and achieve supreme power. However Max is saved by his tutor Prof. Higganbotton that leads to a forest in which it is created by several years following their journey together friends (Higganbottom, Leena, Twitch, Spike and Kara) behind the crystals and stop the Shadow Master.