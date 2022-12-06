Not Available

Max Liebman Presents was a series of ambitious ninety minute "TV Spectaculars" that aired approximately twice a month on NBC for two seasons. During the 1954/55 season the show aired on both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday show was usually a book musical, an adaptation of a Broadway show or an original musical. The Sunday shows were musical variety reviews. For the 1955/56 season the shows usually aired on Saturdays. This guide also includes other Max Liebman produced specials from this time period. Pictured is Betty Hutton who starred in "Satins and Spurs," the $300,000 production that launched the series. The series was sponsored by Oldsmobile, and the programs were done live, and in color, from the NBC Color Studio in Brooklyn, New York. Many of the writers, actors and musicians involved came directly to this show from Your Show of Shows. Max Liebman was the shows producer and often the director. Bill Hobin a