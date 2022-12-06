Not Available

Based on the books of internationally acclaimed children’s author and illustrator Rosemary Wells, Max & Ruby is a preschool program that celebrates being little. The series follows the adventures of two bunny siblings, the irrepressible and feisty Max and his sometimes bossy older sister Ruby, voiced by Samantha Morton (Minority Report, Sweet and Lowdown). Max and Ruby can’t seem to find common ground and their plans almost always collide with hilarious results. Despite their differences, they are neither greedy nor selfish, and it is this quality of generosity in their relationship that makes them, and the series so distinctive. Max & Ruby encourages children to pursue their goals with enthusiasm and promotes the enjoyment of working and playing together.