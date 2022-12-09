Not Available

Max & Shred is a buddy comedy about the unlikely friendship that forms when easygoing superstar snowboarder, Max Asher, moves in with anxious academic, Alvin Ackerman, and his family. The show centers on the boys’ odd couple relationship as they help and hinder each other through the trials of teenage life. Abby, Alvin’s driven older sister, and Howie, Alvin’s super smart eight-year-old protégé aid the boys in their adventures. Each half hour multi-cam episode will comically highlight the challenges of the young science whiz living with a celebrity athlete in the bustling ski town of Blizzard Springs. It’s gonna be siiiiick!