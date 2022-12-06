Not Available

Welcome to the Maxie's World guide at TV Tome. Surfside High School student/cheerleader, Maxie has fun & adventure by solving crimes & investigating mysteries as anchorperson for her own TV show. This Show has been regarded as Jem's Replacement . Instead of the music scene, Maxie's world is also similar to other 80's show Beverly Hills Teens with the surfing and popularity.. The show was released with 2X11min episodes with a total of 32 short episodes. Its unknown whether Maxie's World will ever return to TV or even be released on DVD. However in the late 80's/early 90's the US and the UK released episodes of the show on Video.