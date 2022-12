Not Available

This fast-paced reality show features the most incredible stunts caught on tape. Camera crews from around the world catch everything from botched stunts to natural disasters. MAXIMUM EXPOSURE's adrenaline-filled moments bring viewers the most awesome action on television with frame-by-frame, replays, extreme close-ups and slow motion. Re-runs of Maximum Exposure air in syndication on local channels. Re-runs also air weekdays at 5:00 PM and 2:00 AM eastern on Spike TV.