Maxton Hall

  • Drama

Director

Martin Schreier

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UFA Fiction

When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of words unexpectedly ignites a spark...

Cast

Damian HardungJames Beaufort
Harriet Herbig-MattenRuby Bell
Fedja van HuêtMortimer Beaufort
Ben FelipeCyril Vega
Runa GreinerEmber Bell
Hyun WannerPercy

Images

