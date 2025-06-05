When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of words unexpectedly ignites a spark...
|Damian Hardung
|James Beaufort
|Harriet Herbig-Matten
|Ruby Bell
|Fedja van Huêt
|Mortimer Beaufort
|Ben Felipe
|Cyril Vega
|Runa Greiner
|Ember Bell
|Hyun Wanner
|Percy
