With four gourmand but also gourmets Choi Hwa-jung, Lee Young-ja, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook, your daily little worries will be listened! Not only talking about the gathered stories from the viewers via SNS, the four casts choose the best food for the sender, and that’s why it is a "Food Therapick" show. Let's just eat up those troubles and delicious food and say "May Food Bless You"