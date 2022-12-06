May to December

Not Available

Anton Rodgers stars as middle aged solicitor Alec Callender - a partner in Semple, Callender and Henty - who pines for Perry Mason style cases, however, seldom is faced with anything more taxing than a simple house conveyancing. Through his work Alec meets Zoe Angell, played by Eve Matheson, a 26 year old PE teacher befuddled by her impending divorce, although neither is looking for romance there is an unmistakable spark and soon they embark on the rocky road of a 'spring and autumn' romance.