Maya is an hour-long U.S. adventure television series that aired on NBC, Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from September 16, 1967 until February 10, 1968. The series is a follow-up to the 1966 film of the same name. Set in the Indian jungle, the series centered around an American boy searching for his missing father, a big game hunter.