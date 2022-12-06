Not Available

Maya & Miguel is based on two 10-year-old twins who are Hispanic and go to school, and make new friends. This show is made by Scholastic, who also makes childrens' favorites such as Clifford The Big Red Dog, Clifford's Puppy Days and The Magic School Bus. Maya & Miguel features guest stars including Erik Estrada, Lucy Liu, Carlos Ponce and Elizabeth PeÃ±a. The show is made for 5 year olds to 11 year olds, but other children might be interested in it as well. The show entertains and educate children. It will entertain as it is an animated comedy. It educates because it teaches Spanish Language, Culture, traditions and it encourages cultural diversity. The show describes the adventures of the Santo's Twins. As well, as the lessons and experiences the twins have. It explains how the twins deal with their problems along with family and friends. Theme Song: It's Maya and Miguel! What they will do next you never can tell Brother and Sister, and Best Friends a