Maybe It's Me

Domestic lunacy reigns in this comedy about a normal teen coping with a kooky family. Sixteen-year-old Molly Stage lives in a cramped Rhode Island house headed by her clueless parents: Jerry, the coach of a girls soccer team, and Mary, who dispenses ludicrous advice. Molly's siblings are petty crook Rick, wannabe Christian rock singer Grant and tempestuous twins Cindy and Mindy. Her grandparents aren't quite sane either. Her grandma hides food and always repeats herself, and her grandpa can't stand her grandma.