Mayhem at the Manor

What happens when you are cash poor and asset rich? In England, this is an increasingly common problem for the aristocracy. Meet partners in life and in business Timothy Hadcock-Mackay and Torquil Mackenzie-Buist. Eccentric doesn’t even begin to describe this blue-blooded duo. Times have been tough and with money running short, Mackenzie-Buist has decided to throw open the doors of their Nottinghamshire country manor to paying guests, much to the chagrin of Hadcock-Mackay who has already proclaimed that he “will travel to London when the plebs are in!” Go inside the couple’s new bed and breakfast and meet the people who pay to stay at their property – and take their abuse. From their turquoise vintage Bentley to their tiara-wearing dachshund, life at Barnby Moor Hall, is a soap opera in the making. The opening of the country manor-turned B and B promises to deliver a multitude of drama, tears and tantrums in equal measures. Hadcock-Mackay can’t stand vulgarity, he loathes commoners, he condemns “new money” and he isn’t in the slightest bit afraid to say so.