"Mayohiga": An illusionary house that bestows wealth upon lost travelers, Unlike houses in the mysterious and slightly eerie stories of legend, in this modern retelling, Mayohiga is a cafe staffed by beautiful Onee-san. However, unchanged from the tales of old, Mayohiga appears only to a chosen few, and those who enter are thoroughly "engulfed in pleasure". These lewd yet gentle Onee-san await your patronage! ♪ ♪ ♪