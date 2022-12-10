Maze Megaburst Space

Not Available

Maze the Megaburst Space is a fantasy anime series featuring both sex-based humor and mecha themes that is based on an original light novel. The anime version was first released as an OVA then a full length TV series and finally as a sequel movie. The OVA and anime TV series versions were licensed in the U.S. by Central Park Media and released on DVD under their Software Sculptors label. The TV Series has aired on Comcast's "Anime Selects" On Demand Channel multiple times. The manga has not been released in the U.S.