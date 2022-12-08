MBC Sunday Special China

Not Available

The first series from MBC to survey Chinese history and culture, covering Beijing, Yunnan, annd Jjiangnan region. It introduces cover wide range of themes including traditional Chinese architecture and civic plan retained for one thousand years, tea drank for thousands years, water road transporting people for thousands years... It also introduces Chinese traditional asthetic cultures such as calligraphy, Chinese scholar's rocks, popular among Chinese ancient nobles but severely declined while cultural revolution.