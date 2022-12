Not Available

Welcome to the McCoy guide at TV Tome.There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details. Tony Curtis plays McCoy, a gambler who likes to right things while winning something in the attempt. He is assisted in his dabblings by a comedian named Giddeon Gibbs. The show was part of the umbrella group of series known as NBC SUNDAY MYSTERY MOVIES. Unfortunately, for this series, it only lasted four episodes.