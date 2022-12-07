McMillan and Wife

Not Available

Police Commissioner Stewart McMillan of San Francisco is a man with ponderous responsibilities. By good fortune, his wife Sally is something of a genius. They live in the city and have a shrewd housekeeper named Mildred, who is as often as not at odds with her slightly distraught sister Agatha. McMillan's duties require him to intervene personally when circumstances warrant in police cases, and here he is aided by the saturnine but enthusiastic Sgt. Enright. The commissioner's mother, Beatrice McMillan, a brilliant person, independent-minded and a very fast driver, breezes through now and again. In the last season, two of the actors have departed, and the show is renamed McMillan. Directors: Daniel Petrie, Hy Averback, Lee H. Katzin, etc.