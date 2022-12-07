Me And My Monsters

Not Available

Live-action comedy series which follows the lives of the Carlson family. Nick, Kate and their children Eddie and Angela have recently relocated from Australia to a smart townhouse in the UK. It has everything they could wish for in a new home; original features, plenty of rooms and a fabulous kitchen. Even more incredibly it was on the market at a knock-down price. Some might say it was a giveaway. So what's the catch? Well... there are monsters in the basement! But they're not the kind of monsters that people should be afraid of. Fiend, Haggis and Norman might look a bit odd; they might cause mess and mayhem; they might have questionable personal hygiene issues - but the reality is they just want to be loved and become part of the family. For Angela, they're the worst house guests a teenage girl could have. For Kate, they're another three kids to juggle with her working life. For highly strung Nick they are a constant source of chaos and stress. But for Eddie, they're the best friends a 10-year-old boy could have.