Not Available

Danny and Evelyn Brogan along with their two teenaged kids pack up the family and move to the bucolic neighborhood of Meadowlands as they enter a witness protection program in an attempt to escape their past. The picturesque and crime-free suburban paradise at first seems to be the perfect locale to start their new life, but the Brogans soon realize that escaping the past will prove to be much harder than they expected. This series is also released in the UK under the title Cape Wrath.