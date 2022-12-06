Not Available

Famous New York butcher and meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda brings Food Network viewers inside the fascinating and compelling world of Meat Men, premiering Monday, April 9th at 11pm ET/PT. Running Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, a third-generation wholesale meat purveyor business, Pat, along with his cousin Mark Pastore, and his dad Pat Sr., supply over 500 customers, including some of the most prestigious restaurants and bistros in New York City. Expanding from a small corner shop in New York City to a 35,000 square foot facility in New Jersey, this growth comes with great pressure to maintain the high-quality product for which Pat has become known, and to manage the volume of hurdles that occur. Whether it's last-minute requests, creating custom burger blends and menus for new clients, dealing with difficult customers, or navigating the personalities of a work staff, Meat Men takes viewers on a high-steaks ride with a side of humor, served medium rare.