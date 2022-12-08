Not Available

In MeatEater, author hunter and outdoorsman Steve Rinella will walk on the wild side where cliffs, claws and the culinary art all come crashing together in one nail-biting outdoors adventure. He will deconstruct and master any hunting technique; track and pursue prey; and procure his own food, which he will turn into a mouth-watering fireside meal. Far from trophy or sport hinting, Rinella stays true you our ancestral tradition of sustenance hunting- nothing he harvests goes to waste. Whether tracking black tail deer in the remote Alaskan Wilderness, or rooting out Javelina in Texas, Rinella will defer to his back-country roots, challenging himself at every corner while providing nail biting adventure along the way.