Not Available

Mecha-Mecha Iketeru!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mecha-Mecha Iketeru! is a popular Japanese variety show, shown on Fuji TV. The hosts of the show are the owarai duo Ninety-Nine (Takashi Okamura and Hiroyuki Yabe). The show is also known as Mecha-Ike. It consists of a varied selection of games (called corners) and comedy sketches in a format that is relatively typical of popular Japanese comedy themed variety shows, though many of the games are never played more than once. Generally each show introduces one special guest, and they take a central role in most of the games.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images