Mecha-Mecha Iketeru! is a popular Japanese variety show, shown on Fuji TV. The hosts of the show are the owarai duo Ninety-Nine (Takashi Okamura and Hiroyuki Yabe). The show is also known as Mecha-Ike. It consists of a varied selection of games (called corners) and comedy sketches in a format that is relatively typical of popular Japanese comedy themed variety shows, though many of the games are never played more than once. Generally each show introduces one special guest, and they take a central role in most of the games.