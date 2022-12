Not Available

Kurokami Medaka is an exceptional first year student at Hanokiwa Academy who got elected as president of the student council with a smashing 98% of the votes. Extremely intelligent, strong, and rich; she wants to help anyone in need. To do that, she introduces a suggestion box that allows any student to contact her. Later known as the Medaka Box, it will bring forth incredible challenges to Kurokami and her friends of the student council.