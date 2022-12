Not Available

Medical Detectives is a non-fiction forensics series. It focuses on crimes, often murders, and how they solve them. Sometimes an episode will be based on an outbreak, or some other environmentally-based phenonomon. The most facinating part of this show is that often the crimes are solved with one important clue leading the way! I would highly encourage anyone with an interest in health, science, or forensics to watch this show as it is entertaining and extremely interesting.