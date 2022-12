Not Available

This drama is about the process of treating patients by a team of doctors, considered the best in their fields, as a power struggle ensues in the hospital. This drama will center around Paran Hospital’s unpaid doctor Park Tae San (Kwon Sang Woo), a skillful medical surgeon who has a warm heart but straightforward to a fault. He is doing good deeds and working at a free medical office for those in need and is a cancer specialist of the team.